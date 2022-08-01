Apollon Limassol (APL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $364,754.91

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. Apollon Limassol has a total market cap of $364,754.91 and $136,890.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.11 or 0.00004796 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00101741 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00018312 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.96 or 0.00250953 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00039375 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008518 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.