ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of ARCB opened at $88.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.90.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCB shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 48.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 22.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

