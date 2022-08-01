Arena Investors LP Buys New Position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. Arena Investors LP owned 0.73% of Fat Projects Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FATP. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $560,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FATP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,892. Fat Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Fat Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

