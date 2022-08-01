Arena Investors LP Buys New Stake in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Arena Investors LP owned approximately 0.35% of Monterey Bio Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 290,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Monterey Bio Acquisition by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 178,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,948,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Monterey Bio Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Monterey Bio Acquisition alerts:

Monterey Bio Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:MTRY traded down $10.06 on Monday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,239. Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Monterey Bio Acquisition Company Profile

Monterey Bio Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biotech industry. The company was formerly known as Chardan FinTech Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monterey Bio Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monterey Bio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.