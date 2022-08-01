Arena Investors LP Invests $1.52 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Horizon Trading Down 0.8 %

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

