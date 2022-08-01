Arena Investors LP Invests $1.52 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 64,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in First Horizon by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 47,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other First Horizon news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $3,533,737.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,377 shares of company stock worth $8,824,237. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:FHN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,929,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.06. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $24.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.
First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.
