Arena Investors LP Invests $291,000 in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC)

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Natural Order Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NOAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P raised its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 801,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 26,725 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Order Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $3,374,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Order Acquisition by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,019,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after buying an additional 689,945 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in Natural Order Acquisition by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 77,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in Natural Order Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,705,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,122. Natural Order Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Natural Order Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies that use plant-based, cell-based, or precision fermentation technologies for developing food products that eliminate animals from the food supply chain.

