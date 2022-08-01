Arena Investors LP Invests $681,000 in KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 68,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in KludeIn I Acquisition by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in KludeIn I Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

KludeIn I Acquisition Price Performance

INKA remained flat at $10.06 on Monday. 901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,759. KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

KludeIn I Acquisition Profile

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States.

