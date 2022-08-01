Arena Investors LP Makes New Investment in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Arena Investors LP owned about 0.36% of Oxbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,267,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,801,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

OXAC stock traded down $10.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,574. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99.

Oxbridge Acquisition ( NASDAQ:OXAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

