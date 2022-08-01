Arena Investors LP Purchases Shares of 142,000 Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 142,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. Nielsen comprises about 2.5% of Arena Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Nielsen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 19.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NLSN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,512,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.

Nielsen Dividend Announcement

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nielsen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

Nielsen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.