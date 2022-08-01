Arena Investors LP Takes $2.77 Million Position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 278,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition accounts for about 1.8% of Arena Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 72,048 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 592,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 966,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after buying an additional 203,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, reaching $10.72. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,302. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

