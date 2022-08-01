Arena Investors LP Takes $74,000 Position in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX)

Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HPX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in HPX during the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in HPX during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HPX during the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPX Price Performance

Shares of HPX traded up $9.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,543. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. HPX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.19.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

