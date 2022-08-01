Arena Investors LP Takes Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Arena Investors LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 341,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics accounts for about 4.2% of Arena Investors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arena Investors LP owned about 0.15% of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000.

Shares of OCDX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.63. 5,847,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.61 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 41.71% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. Research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

