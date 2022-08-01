Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.4 %

ARES traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $72.68. The company had a trading volume of 8,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,352. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.22.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 20,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $174,992.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,543,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,668,442. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 over the last ninety days. 49.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 575.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Ares Management by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ares Management by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

