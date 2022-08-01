Ares Protocol (ARES) One Day Volume Tops $699,740.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market cap of $715,147.48 and approximately $699,740.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.
About Ares Protocol
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
