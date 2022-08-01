Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.06

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 388 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $70.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.87 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

