Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.27 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for about $14.37 or 0.00062181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $479.78 million and approximately $66.27 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014960 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.