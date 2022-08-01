Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their maintains rating on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

ASH has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.75.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global Trading Down 0.4 %

ASH stock opened at $100.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $81.93 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 25th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $429,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,620,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.