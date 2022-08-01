Aspiriant LLC Buys 19,780 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC owned 0.68% of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRBN. Investure LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Investure LLC now owns 362,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $938,000. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 3,364.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $146.60. The stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,662. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a twelve month low of $132.61 and a twelve month high of $176.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.31 and a 200 day moving average of $152.50.

