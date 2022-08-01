Aspiriant LLC Buys 44,053 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,053 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHX. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.86. 14,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,660. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.82.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

