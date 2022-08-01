Aspiriant LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,849. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $90.75 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.30.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.28. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.995 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

