Aspiriant LLC Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.43. 173,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,290,443. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.13.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 157.31%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Insider Activity

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,858,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.47.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

