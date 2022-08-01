Aspiriant LLC Purchases 2,996 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.90. 39,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,548,543. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.