Aspiriant LLC Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $88.66. 194,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,833,041. The company has a market cap of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

