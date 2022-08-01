Aspiriant LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 20,406 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oracle Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.95.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 88,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,534,794. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

