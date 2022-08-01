Aterian (ATER) to Release Earnings on Monday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $41.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. Aterian had a negative net margin of 80.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, analysts expect Aterian to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. Aterian has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $19.10.

In other Aterian news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 21,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $54,909.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 427,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 23,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $61,012.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Aterian during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aterian by 155.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Aterian by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 78,656 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the first quarter worth about $4,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

