Attila (ATT) Market Cap Achieves $2.16 Million

Attila (ATT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Attila has a market cap of $2.16 million and $39,580.00 worth of Attila was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Attila coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Attila has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Attila alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,026.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004338 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003883 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00032582 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Attila Profile

ATT is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Attila’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,382,736 coins. Attila’s official Twitter account is @AeternumICO. Attila’s official website is www.attnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Attila

According to CryptoCompare, “Attila (Agreement of Telecom Technosphere) is a decentralized information communication protocol based on blockchain technology. It is committed to providing an autonomous cross-platform communication solution for global social networks. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Attila directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Attila should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Attila using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Attila Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Attila and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.