Augur 24-Hour Volume Tops $19.09 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Augur has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Augur coin can now be bought for $8.94 or 0.00038678 BTC on major exchanges. Augur has a total market capitalization of $98.30 million and approximately $19.09 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,104.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003890 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002213 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00129917 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00032610 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.
About Augur
Augur (CRYPTO:REP) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 coins. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Buying and Selling Augur
