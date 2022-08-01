Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys 76,355 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,355 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.63.

