Austin Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 226,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,041,000 after buying an additional 23,086 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,671,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,562,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $78.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.08. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

