Austin Private Wealth LLC Invests $233,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,231,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.00.

LMT opened at $420.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

