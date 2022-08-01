Austin Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 239,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 211,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $60.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.68.

