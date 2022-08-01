Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 29 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Austin Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $349.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total transaction of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

