Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 34,730 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,730 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,912,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $57.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.37 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

