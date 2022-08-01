Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 34.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 367,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,300 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 22.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $4.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

