Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 59 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $226.14 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

