Austin Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,030 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,581,000 after buying an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,049,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,768,000 after buying an additional 826,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,841,000 after purchasing an additional 763,888 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.93. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.49 and a fifty-two week high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

