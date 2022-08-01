Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.92-$8.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.12. 1,815,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,905,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $231.73.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $258,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $289,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

