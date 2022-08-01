Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.92-$8.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.
A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.73.
NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.50. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96.
In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 49.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,856,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
