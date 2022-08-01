Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.92-$8.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.65 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.63 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $231.73.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.50. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,897,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 49.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,856,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.