Auxano Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.5% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Adobe by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $411.88. 9,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

