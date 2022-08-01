Auxano Advisors LLC Has $568,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Auxano Advisors LLC decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.23.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $45.12. 80,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,841,625. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

