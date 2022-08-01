Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth $34,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.03. 8,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,548. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $91.51 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The company has a market capitalization of $275.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

