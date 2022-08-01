Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $157.38. 184,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,894,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,516 shares of company stock worth $9,035,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

