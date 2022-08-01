Auxano Advisors LLC Raises Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,379,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $5,462,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB traded down $0.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,192. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $351.86. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

