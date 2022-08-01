Avalara (AVLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect Avalara to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect Avalara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVLR opened at $87.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.01. Avalara has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $191.67.

In other news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total value of $1,701,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,756,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,744 shares of company stock worth $4,985,329. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Avalara by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avalara by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 58,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Avalara by 8.5% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.29.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

