Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Short Interest Update

Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Avalon Stock Performance

AWX stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.54. 3,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,136. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million during the quarter. Avalon had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 4.33%.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.