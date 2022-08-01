Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AVTR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on Avantor from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.27.

Shares of AVTR opened at $29.02 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,157.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,010.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after acquiring an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 36.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,242 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Avantor by 21.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after buying an additional 78,513 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Avantor by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Avantor by 7.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 153,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

