Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Watsco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Watsco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WSO. StockNews.com cut Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stephens cut their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $313.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.40.

Watsco Price Performance

WSO opened at $273.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.98. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

