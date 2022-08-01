Aviance Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 44,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

