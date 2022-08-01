Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 932 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $168.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend
