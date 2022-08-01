Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 932 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 122.3% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $168.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.73. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12 month low of $148.46 and a 12 month high of $202.21.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.