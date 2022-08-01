Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 15.9% during the first quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $431,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $2,283,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA opened at $350.70 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $341.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day moving average of $348.04.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.